Left Menu

Foggy Skies Cause Flight Disruptions Across India

IndiGo and other airlines warn of potential flight delays in Ranchi, Jammu, Hindon, and Jaisalmer due to dense fog. Delhi's air quality worsens, with an AQI of 384, impacting visibility. Travelers are advised to stay updated on flight statuses and adhere to passenger facilitation protocols.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:38 IST
Foggy Skies Cause Flight Disruptions Across India
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's domestic airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory alerting travelers to possible flight disruptions at Ranchi, Jammu, and Hindon airports. The cause of these potential delays is low visibility due to dense fog, which poses a challenge to smooth flight operations.

IndiGo is actively monitoring the situation and has urged passengers to keep themselves updated on flight statuses via their advisory link. Meanwhile, Jaisalmer Airport is also experiencing disruptions, and airlines have been instructed to adhere strictly to passenger facilitation norms to ensure safety and convenience.

In addition, Delhi's air quality has deteriorated, registering an AQI of 384, categorized as 'very poor'. The Indira Gandhi International Airport continues to operate under low-visibility protocols but reported that flights are functioning normally. Passengers have been advised to contact airlines for the latest updates amid the dense smog affecting the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025