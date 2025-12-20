Foggy Skies Cause Flight Disruptions Across India

India's domestic airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory alerting travelers to possible flight disruptions at Ranchi, Jammu, and Hindon airports. The cause of these potential delays is low visibility due to dense fog, which poses a challenge to smooth flight operations.

IndiGo is actively monitoring the situation and has urged passengers to keep themselves updated on flight statuses via their advisory link. Meanwhile, Jaisalmer Airport is also experiencing disruptions, and airlines have been instructed to adhere strictly to passenger facilitation norms to ensure safety and convenience.

In addition, Delhi's air quality has deteriorated, registering an AQI of 384, categorized as 'very poor'. The Indira Gandhi International Airport continues to operate under low-visibility protocols but reported that flights are functioning normally. Passengers have been advised to contact airlines for the latest updates amid the dense smog affecting the city.

