Foggy Skies Cause Flight Disruptions Across India
IndiGo and other airlines warn of potential flight delays in Ranchi, Jammu, Hindon, and Jaisalmer due to dense fog. Delhi's air quality worsens, with an AQI of 384, impacting visibility. Travelers are advised to stay updated on flight statuses and adhere to passenger facilitation protocols.
- Country:
- India
India's domestic airline IndiGo has issued a travel advisory alerting travelers to possible flight disruptions at Ranchi, Jammu, and Hindon airports. The cause of these potential delays is low visibility due to dense fog, which poses a challenge to smooth flight operations.
IndiGo is actively monitoring the situation and has urged passengers to keep themselves updated on flight statuses via their advisory link. Meanwhile, Jaisalmer Airport is also experiencing disruptions, and airlines have been instructed to adhere strictly to passenger facilitation norms to ensure safety and convenience.
In addition, Delhi's air quality has deteriorated, registering an AQI of 384, categorized as 'very poor'. The Indira Gandhi International Airport continues to operate under low-visibility protocols but reported that flights are functioning normally. Passengers have been advised to contact airlines for the latest updates amid the dense smog affecting the city.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM’s helicopter fails to land in West Bengal's Taherpur owing to low visibility, returns to Kolkata airport: Official.
Foggy Blankets and Toxic Clouds: Uttarakhand and Delhi Plagued by Dense Fog and Poor Air Quality
Uttar Pradesh Enforces Strict Road Safety as Dense Fog Looms
Uttar Pradesh Shrouded in Dense Fog, Cold Conditions Persist
Dense Fog Grips Uttar Pradesh: Chilling Impact of Westerly Winds