Delhi LG Axes Proposal to Protect Affordable Education at Government Institutes

In a significant move to uphold affordable education, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has turned down a proposal by Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) aimed at levying affiliation fees on government-run institutes. The decision, officially announced by the LG Office on Saturday, seeks to prioritize the welfare of students, particularly those hailing from economically challenged backgrounds.

The proposal involved amending Clause 5 of Statute 24, which, if enacted, would have required affiliated government colleges to start paying affiliation fees beginning the 2025-26 academic year. The LG's office noted that such financial obligations would have likely translated into higher tuition costs for students. As it stands, Statute 24 currently waives such fees for institutions operated by the government, while self-financed bodies are subject to them.

Further explaining the potential ramifications, LG Saxena highlighted his concerns that instituting such a fee could adversely affect students from disadvantaged communities who typically rely on more affordable government educational facilities. Consequently, the LG has urged GGSIPU to consider alternative revenue-generating strategies to bolster its financial resources without burdening students.

(With inputs from agencies.)