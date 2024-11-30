Igniting Innovation: IISF 2024's Grand Unveiling at IIT Guwahati

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) launched the 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF 2024) at IIT Guwahati on Saturday, under the patronage of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences. Hosted in collaboration with Vijnana Bharathi, the event's nodal institute is the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were among the esteemed guests celebrating India's scientific achievements and fostering innovation.

Key figures in India's science ecosystem, such as DST Secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar and DBT Secretary Dr Rajesh Gokhale, attended the event. Highlighting India's scientific milestones and innovations, the festival showcased initiatives like the Young Scientists' Conclave, Nari Shakti, and Science Beyond Borders. "IISF 2024 stands as a grand celebration of scientific innovation," said CM Sarma.

The event also marked significant addresses from Union Minister Jitendra Singh, emphasizing India's rapid growth in science and technology. The inauguration of the India Science, Technology & Innovation Portal intends to engage students and researchers while promoting collaboration. With over 8,000 delegates expected, IISF 2024 aims to strengthen India's position as a technological powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)