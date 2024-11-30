Left Menu

Igniting Innovation: IISF 2024's Grand Unveiling at IIT Guwahati

The 10th India International Science Festival 2024, inaugurated at IIT Guwahati, celebrates India's scientific achievements with events like the Young Scientists' Conclave. Esteemed dignitaries, including Assam's Chief Minister and Union Minister Jitendra Singh, highlight the festival's focus on innovation and collaboration, poised to position India as a global leader in technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 17:23 IST
Igniting Innovation: IISF 2024's Grand Unveiling at IIT Guwahati
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Jitendra Singh at an event (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) launched the 10th edition of the India International Science Festival (IISF 2024) at IIT Guwahati on Saturday, under the patronage of the Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Sciences. Hosted in collaboration with Vijnana Bharathi, the event's nodal institute is the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Union Minister Jitendra Singh were among the esteemed guests celebrating India's scientific achievements and fostering innovation.

Key figures in India's science ecosystem, such as DST Secretary Prof Abhay Karandikar and DBT Secretary Dr Rajesh Gokhale, attended the event. Highlighting India's scientific milestones and innovations, the festival showcased initiatives like the Young Scientists' Conclave, Nari Shakti, and Science Beyond Borders. "IISF 2024 stands as a grand celebration of scientific innovation," said CM Sarma.

The event also marked significant addresses from Union Minister Jitendra Singh, emphasizing India's rapid growth in science and technology. The inauguration of the India Science, Technology & Innovation Portal intends to engage students and researchers while promoting collaboration. With over 8,000 delegates expected, IISF 2024 aims to strengthen India's position as a technological powerhouse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024