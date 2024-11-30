Puducherry on Alert as Cyclone Fengal Approaches

The Puducherry district administration has ramped up preparations for Cyclone Fengal as it approaches with expected landfall around 7 pm today, according to District Collector A. Kulothungan. The administration has mobilized approximately 4,000 government officials, set up operational war rooms, and established relief centers to counter the cyclone's impact.

Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centre's K.V.S. Srinivas reports the cyclone's current location 120 km northeast of Puducherry and 110 km southeast of Chennai. With anticipated westward movement across the northern Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast, wind speeds could reach 70-80 kmph, causing severe weather conditions in the region.

The India Meteorological Department forecasts Cyclone Fengal to make landfall between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram, with potential wind gusts up to 90 kmph. As Chennai faces heavy rainfall and waterlogged roads, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) is actively using high-powered pumps to address the flooding and maintain monitoring across Phase 2 project sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)