Extended Deadline: A Breath of Relief for Taxpayers

In a recent development, tax authorities have announced an extension to the income tax return filing deadline. Taxpayers now have until December 15 to submit their returns for the financial year 2023-24.

This extension particularly pertains to those with international transactions who must provide specific reports under Section 92E of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The deadline shift comes after the Central Board of Direct Taxes issued an official order extending the previous due date of November 30. This applies specifically to the assessment year 2024-25.

