Extended Deadline: A Breath of Relief for Taxpayers

Tax authorities have extended the income tax return deadline by 15 days to December 15 for the financial year 2023-24, specifically for taxpayers involved in international transactions requiring reports under Section 92E. This move affects the assessment year 2024-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent development, tax authorities have announced an extension to the income tax return filing deadline. Taxpayers now have until December 15 to submit their returns for the financial year 2023-24.

This extension particularly pertains to those with international transactions who must provide specific reports under Section 92E of the Income-tax Act, 1961.

The deadline shift comes after the Central Board of Direct Taxes issued an official order extending the previous due date of November 30. This applies specifically to the assessment year 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

