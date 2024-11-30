Revitalizing Assam's Tea Industry: Government Promises Support Amid Challenges

In a significant development, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a vital meeting with varied stakeholders from Assam's tea industry on Saturday. This gathering included representatives from producer associations, labor unions, and consumer groups, all presenting the pressing challenges facing the tea sector. Minister Goyal promised to resolve these issues.

The minister also assured financial assistance to the Tocklai Tea Research Institute of the Tea Research Association, addressing a severe financial crisis faced by the institute during a meeting in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Piyush Goyal discussed the funding struggles tied to reduced contributions and a capped budget from the Tea Board, affecting employee obligations.

Highlighting the Assam tea industry's integral role in the state's economy, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized a collaborative approach to challenges. He noted a central government initiative earmarking Rs 1,000 crore for tea workers' welfare, with Rs 400 crore allocated for Assam. Minister Goyal suggested comprehensive strategies, including CSR contributions and waived upgrade margins, to propel India as a global tea leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)