Revitalizing Assam's Tea Industry: Government Promises Support Amid Challenges
Union Minister Piyush Goyal engaged in a crucial dialogue with Assam's tea industry stakeholders, promising resolutions to pressing challenges. Goyal assured funding for the Tocklai Tea Research Institute, highlighting plans for India to become the Tea Capital through innovation and collaboration, amid financial struggles and government-backed initiatives for tea workers' welfare.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal held a vital meeting with varied stakeholders from Assam's tea industry on Saturday. This gathering included representatives from producer associations, labor unions, and consumer groups, all presenting the pressing challenges facing the tea sector. Minister Goyal promised to resolve these issues.
The minister also assured financial assistance to the Tocklai Tea Research Institute of the Tea Research Association, addressing a severe financial crisis faced by the institute during a meeting in Guwahati. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Minister Piyush Goyal discussed the funding struggles tied to reduced contributions and a capped budget from the Tea Board, affecting employee obligations.
Highlighting the Assam tea industry's integral role in the state's economy, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized a collaborative approach to challenges. He noted a central government initiative earmarking Rs 1,000 crore for tea workers' welfare, with Rs 400 crore allocated for Assam. Minister Goyal suggested comprehensive strategies, including CSR contributions and waived upgrade margins, to propel India as a global tea leader.
(With inputs from agencies.)