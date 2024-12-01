Indian Navy's Spectacular Rehearsal at Puri Beach for Navy Day 2024

The Indian Navy is gearing up for a remarkable demonstration at Puri Beach in Odisha as part of the Navy Day celebrations set for December 4. Puri Superintendent of Police Vineet Agarwal affirmed that all necessary arrangements and rehearsals are proceeding smoothly for the grand event.

Speaking to ANI, SP Agarwal urged the people of Odisha to extend their support to the administration and police teams during this significant occasion. The Navy is poised to conduct an 'Operational Demonstration' showcasing the prowess of India's maritime forces, paying tribute to the country's rich naval heritage.

According to an Indian Navy release, the event promises to be a visual spectacle with coordinated ship maneuvers, mock rescues, and dynamic displays by naval helicopters, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft. This will offer the public a rare glimpse into naval operations, often shrouded in secrecy, while highlighting the complex skills and intense training involved in safeguarding India's maritime interests.

A lineup of Indian-built ships, including Delhi-class destroyers, Shivalik-class frigates, and Kamorta-class corvettes, alongside HAL-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters, will be on display. The event simultaneously honors Odisha's deep-rooted maritime legacy, notably celebrated during the annual Bali Jatra in Cuttack, which commemorates ancient sea trade routes and historic voyages.

This celebration is aptly taking place off the Puri coastline, where contemporary Indian naval warships will navigate, symbolizing the enduring continuity of India's maritime traditions from ancient times to the present.

