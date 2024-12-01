Left Menu

Indian Navy's Spectacular Rehearsal at Puri Beach for Navy Day 2024

The Indian Navy is preparing a grand operational demonstration at Puri Beach ahead of Navy Day on December 4, showcasing naval strength and honoring Odisha's maritime legacy. The event features ship maneuvers, rescues, and aircraft displays, providing insight into naval operations and India's rich maritime heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:48 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:48 IST
Indian Navy's Spectacular Rehearsal at Puri Beach for Navy Day 2024
Indian Navy holds rehearsal at Puri beach ahead of Navy Day celebration on Dec 4 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is gearing up for a remarkable demonstration at Puri Beach in Odisha as part of the Navy Day celebrations set for December 4. Puri Superintendent of Police Vineet Agarwal affirmed that all necessary arrangements and rehearsals are proceeding smoothly for the grand event.

Speaking to ANI, SP Agarwal urged the people of Odisha to extend their support to the administration and police teams during this significant occasion. The Navy is poised to conduct an 'Operational Demonstration' showcasing the prowess of India's maritime forces, paying tribute to the country's rich naval heritage.

According to an Indian Navy release, the event promises to be a visual spectacle with coordinated ship maneuvers, mock rescues, and dynamic displays by naval helicopters, fighter jets, and patrol aircraft. This will offer the public a rare glimpse into naval operations, often shrouded in secrecy, while highlighting the complex skills and intense training involved in safeguarding India's maritime interests.

A lineup of Indian-built ships, including Delhi-class destroyers, Shivalik-class frigates, and Kamorta-class corvettes, alongside HAL-manufactured Advanced Light Helicopters, will be on display. The event simultaneously honors Odisha's deep-rooted maritime legacy, notably celebrated during the annual Bali Jatra in Cuttack, which commemorates ancient sea trade routes and historic voyages.

This celebration is aptly taking place off the Puri coastline, where contemporary Indian naval warships will navigate, symbolizing the enduring continuity of India's maritime traditions from ancient times to the present.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024