Russia's Drone Offensive on Kyiv: Night Terrors Persist

In a continued show of aggression, Russia launched attack drones against Kyiv overnight, city officials reported on Sunday. The aerial assault saw Ukrainian air defences successfully destroy approximately a dozen drones over the capital.

Military administrator Serhiy Popko confirmed that despite debris falling in one district, there were no injuries. Explosions echoed through the city into the morning, sounding during the second air-raid alert of the day.

This relentless bombardment, now nearly into its third year, continues to target Ukrainian settlements and infrastructure, particularly focusing on the energy grid as the cold winter season approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)