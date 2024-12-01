Left Menu

Russia's Drone Offensive on Kyiv: Night Terrors Persist

Russia launched a drone attack on Kyiv overnight, marking another air strike on the Ukrainian capital. Air defences intercepted around a dozen drones, with no reported injuries despite falling debris. These attacks are part of Russia's ongoing campaign against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as winter approaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:18 IST
Russia's Drone Offensive on Kyiv: Night Terrors Persist
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a continued show of aggression, Russia launched attack drones against Kyiv overnight, city officials reported on Sunday. The aerial assault saw Ukrainian air defences successfully destroy approximately a dozen drones over the capital.

Military administrator Serhiy Popko confirmed that despite debris falling in one district, there were no injuries. Explosions echoed through the city into the morning, sounding during the second air-raid alert of the day.

This relentless bombardment, now nearly into its third year, continues to target Ukrainian settlements and infrastructure, particularly focusing on the energy grid as the cold winter season approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024