Ukrainian Air Defence Triumphs Over Russian Drone Attack

In a massive overnight offensive, Ukraine's air defences successfully neutralized 56 of 88 drones launched by Russia. While 24 drones were rerouted using electronic warfare, damage was reported across five regions of Ukraine, highlighting ongoing tensions in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-04-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 12-04-2025 11:49 IST
Ukrainian Air Defence Triumphs Over Russian Drone Attack
In a bold defense against Russian aggression, Ukraine's air force announced on Saturday that its air defenses managed to shoot down 56 out of 88 drones during an overnight attack.

The statement also revealed the military's strategic use of electronic warfare, which succeeded in redirecting 24 drones, effectively neutralizing a considerable portion of the assault.

Despite these defensive efforts, the attack resulted in reported damages across five regions located in the central, eastern, and southern parts of Ukraine, underscoring the persistent volatility in the region.

