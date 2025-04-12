Ukrainian Air Defence Triumphs Over Russian Drone Attack

In a bold defense against Russian aggression, Ukraine's air force announced on Saturday that its air defenses managed to shoot down 56 out of 88 drones during an overnight attack.

The statement also revealed the military's strategic use of electronic warfare, which succeeded in redirecting 24 drones, effectively neutralizing a considerable portion of the assault.

Despite these defensive efforts, the attack resulted in reported damages across five regions located in the central, eastern, and southern parts of Ukraine, underscoring the persistent volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)