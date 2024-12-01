Vice President Dhankhar Highlights Northeast India's Transformation and Unity

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has highlighted the critical strides Northeast India is making in integrating into the broader national framework, marked by infrastructure advancements such as 17 airports and 20 waterways. Addressing the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, he emphasized the region's potential, particularly in organic farming and indigenous resources like bamboo, rubber, and silk, which hold significant market promise.

Dhankhar commended the state's growth and its role in bolstering India's unity and prosperity. He lauded the government's Act East Policy as a crucial evolution from the Look East Policy, bringing it to a functional and transformative level. The Vice President underscored the need for political parties to prioritize national interest, asserting that the nation's unity is paramount.

Expressing concerns over disruptions in legislative processes, Dhankhar noted India's prestigious democratic ethos and emphasized the necessity to uphold Constitution values. He called for a 'vocal for local' approach to spur employment, save foreign exchange, and nurture entrepreneurship, discouraging the import of locally manufactured goods. Highlighting technological advancements, he praised the transparency brought about by digital governance, enhancing accountability. Dhankhar concluded his address by emphasizing national unity and shared identity, celebrating the idea of a united India.

