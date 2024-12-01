Left Menu

IndiGo Flight's Skillful Go-Around Amid Cyclone Chaos Goes Viral

An IndiGo flight's landing was aborted at Chennai International Airport due to Cyclone Fengal's turbulent weather. The crew executed a go-around, following safety protocols, capturing global attention via a viral video. Despite disruptions, Chennai airport operations resumed post-cyclone impact, ensuring passenger and crew safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 17:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video capturing an IndiGo flight's go-around at Chennai International Airport amid Cyclone Fengal's turbulent approach has prompted the airline to release an official statement clarifying the event.

The incident occurred on November 30 when flight 6E 683, traveling from Mumbai to Chennai, attempted landing amidst crosswinds and turbulence. After a brief touchdown, the crew pilot opted for a go-around, adhering to established safety protocols. IndiGo affirmed this decision through a statement, emphasizing that such maneuvers are standard in adverse weather conditions.

IndiGo reassured that their pilots are thoroughly trained for such scenarios, with passenger safety as their top priority. The Chennai airport, closed temporarily due to the cyclone, resumed operations early Sunday, albeit not without significant flight disruptions and delays.

Many flights faced cancellations, leaving passengers waiting at the airport for extended periods. Travel advisories were issued in response to the adverse weather conditions, reflecting the broader impact of Cyclone Fengal on Tamil Nadu's aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

