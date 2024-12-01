India's Fertility Debate: Ensuring Survival in Numbers
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat raised concerns about India's declining fertility rate, emphasizing it should be at least 3 to avoid societal extinction. Highlighting family roles, he mentioned that a total fertility rate below 2.1 is risky for societal survival. Bhagwat's comments sparked responses from political figures like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has expressed serious concerns over India's declining population growth, suggesting that the country's total fertility rate should be at least 3 to prevent societal extinction.
Speaking at the 'Kathale Kul (clan) Sammelan' in Nagpur, he stressed the importance of maintaining a fertility rate above 2.1, warning that rates below this threshold could lead to the disappearance of societies.
Bhagwat's remarks have prompted reactions, with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi pointing to previous controversial statements on family planning and demographics.
