Congress Stands Firm on Sardar Patel's Legacy Against BJP-RSS Narratives

In a resolute move to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy, the Congress has vowed to combat divisive forces by staying true to Patel's principles. At a Congress Working Committee meeting marking Patel's 150th birth anniversary, the party accused BJP-RSS of spreading misleading propaganda about Patel's relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru.

The Congress resolution emphasized Patel's enduring camaraderie with Nehru, aiming to debunk myths of discord between the two leaders. The party reiterated its commitment to fight the spread of religious polarization, drawing inspiration from Patel's leadership during India's freedom struggle.

Furthermore, the Congress highlighted its dedication to championing farmers' rights, condemning the government's policies perceived as oppressive towards farmers. The resolution underscored Patel's role in India's history, asserting his opposition to the ideology that fosters division and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)