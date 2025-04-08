Congress Stands Firm on Sardar Patel's Legacy Against BJP-RSS Narratives
The Congress pledged to uphold Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's principles to counteract divisive forces, accusing the BJP-RSS of false propaganda about Patel and Nehru. Marking Patel's 150th birth anniversary, the party resolved to fight religious polarization and defend farmers' rights, reflecting on Patel's legacy in India's freedom struggle.
In a resolute move to honor Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy, the Congress has vowed to combat divisive forces by staying true to Patel's principles. At a Congress Working Committee meeting marking Patel's 150th birth anniversary, the party accused BJP-RSS of spreading misleading propaganda about Patel's relationship with Jawaharlal Nehru.
The Congress resolution emphasized Patel's enduring camaraderie with Nehru, aiming to debunk myths of discord between the two leaders. The party reiterated its commitment to fight the spread of religious polarization, drawing inspiration from Patel's leadership during India's freedom struggle.
Furthermore, the Congress highlighted its dedication to championing farmers' rights, condemning the government's policies perceived as oppressive towards farmers. The resolution underscored Patel's role in India's history, asserting his opposition to the ideology that fosters division and violence.
