Congress President Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS of Hijacking Sardar Patel's Legacy

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of a conspiracy against national heroes, claiming they misappropriate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy. Kharge emphasized Patel's differing ideology from the RSS and highlighted the Congress's history. He alleged attempts to divert attention from vital issues and undermine historical relationships among national leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 13:52 IST
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
  • India

In a sharp critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of orchestrating a conspiracy against national figures, particularly targeting the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Speaking at the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge underscored the ideological differences between Patel and the RSS, noting the lack of the latter's contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Kharge alleged that the BJP-RSS's attempts to claim Patel's legacy and rewrite historical relationships among leaders like Nehru and Patel are part of a broader strategy to shift focus from pressing national issues. He argued that such tactics are meant to divide communities and establish monopolistic control over the nation's resources.

The Congress aims to preserve the true legacy of its historical figures, Kharge said, while accusing the current government of undermining institutions tied to Mahatma Gandhi. He stressed that the Congress party holds the genuine ideological capital of these leaders and reaffirms its commitment to truth and non-violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

