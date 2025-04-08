Congress President Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS of Hijacking Sardar Patel's Legacy
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of a conspiracy against national heroes, claiming they misappropriate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's legacy. Kharge emphasized Patel's differing ideology from the RSS and highlighted the Congress's history. He alleged attempts to divert attention from vital issues and undermine historical relationships among national leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of orchestrating a conspiracy against national figures, particularly targeting the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Speaking at the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge underscored the ideological differences between Patel and the RSS, noting the lack of the latter's contribution to India's freedom struggle.
Kharge alleged that the BJP-RSS's attempts to claim Patel's legacy and rewrite historical relationships among leaders like Nehru and Patel are part of a broader strategy to shift focus from pressing national issues. He argued that such tactics are meant to divide communities and establish monopolistic control over the nation's resources.
The Congress aims to preserve the true legacy of its historical figures, Kharge said, while accusing the current government of undermining institutions tied to Mahatma Gandhi. He stressed that the Congress party holds the genuine ideological capital of these leaders and reaffirms its commitment to truth and non-violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kharge
- Sardar Patel
- RSS
- BJP
- Congress
- legacy
- freedom struggle
- Nehru
- Gandhi
- ideology
ALSO READ
Bihar's Fiscal and Leadership Crisis: Congress Calls for Change
BJP's Poonawalla Slams Congress Over Reservation Row: A Constitutional Clash
"Congress works against SC,ST, OBC": BJP's Kesavan criticizes DK Shivakumar over "Constitution will change" remark
BJP Slams Congress Over Constitutional Integrity: 'Pseudo-Secular' Allegations Brought to Light
BJP's Sambit Patra Accuses Congress of Plotting Another Partition