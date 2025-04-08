Congress President Kharge Accuses BJP-RSS of Hijacking Sardar Patel's Legacy

In a sharp critique, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the BJP-RSS of orchestrating a conspiracy against national figures, particularly targeting the legacy of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Speaking at the Extended Congress Working Committee meeting, Kharge underscored the ideological differences between Patel and the RSS, noting the lack of the latter's contribution to India's freedom struggle.

Kharge alleged that the BJP-RSS's attempts to claim Patel's legacy and rewrite historical relationships among leaders like Nehru and Patel are part of a broader strategy to shift focus from pressing national issues. He argued that such tactics are meant to divide communities and establish monopolistic control over the nation's resources.

The Congress aims to preserve the true legacy of its historical figures, Kharge said, while accusing the current government of undermining institutions tied to Mahatma Gandhi. He stressed that the Congress party holds the genuine ideological capital of these leaders and reaffirms its commitment to truth and non-violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)