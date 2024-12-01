Volkswagen Workforce Set for Historic Warning Strikes in Germany

Volkswagen's workforce in Germany is preparing for warning strikes on Monday, the first major walkout since 2018, according to labor union IG Metall. This development signals an escalation in disputes over proposed mass layoffs, pay cuts, and possible plant closures, driven by heightened competition from China and a cooling market.

The decision for warning strikes follows a labor vote on November 22, opting for limited protests starting in early December after negotiations failed to produce an agreement on wages and plant operations. IG Metall negotiator Thorsten Groeger warned that this could become Volkswagen's most challenging labor negotiation.

Volkswagen responded, expressing respect for employees' rights to strike, while also taking measures to maintain essential supply chains and minimize strike impacts. The strikes, part of Germany's labor protest norm, typically last from a few hours to a day.

(With inputs from agencies.)