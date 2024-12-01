BJP Gears Up for Delhi Elections with Auto Campaign Blitz

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has embarked on a strategic auto campaign ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, aiming to consolidate its position through grassroots engagement with the city's auto drivers. This initiative forms a crucial part of BJP's expansive electoral strategy, which also includes organizing committees, conducting strategic tours, and widespread campaigning efforts.

According to party insiders, over 58 auto unions and organizations in Delhi are poised to engage with the BJP state office daily. Each campaign initiative is inaugurated by BJP State President Virendra Sachdeva or another senior leader. In its subsequent phase, slated to commence on December 5, the campaign will witness auto drivers pledging their support to BJP, driven by a collective desire for a change in governance.

BJP MP Harsh Malhotra told ANI that a significant number of auto drivers are voicing their dissent against the current administration's unfulfilled promises, exemplified by slogans plastered on their vehicles. "This time, auto drivers want change," stated Malhotra, emphasizing their shift in support towards BJP. The party promises to incorporate their demands into the political manifesto, which is expected to play a decisive role in the upcoming elections.

