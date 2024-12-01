Punjab Sees Surge in GST Collection, Aiding Economic Growth
Punjab's net GST collection saw a 62.93% rise in November. The total net GST collection of this financial year also rose by 10.30% compared to 2023-24. Excise revenue grew by 6.42%, attributed to improved tax compliance and enforcement by the state government.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that the state's net GST collection increased substantially by 62.93% in November compared to the same month last year.
The overall net GST collection for the financial year until November shows a growth of 10.30% against the corresponding period of the previous financial year 2023-24.
Cheema credited this growth to enhanced tax compliance and enforcement measures instituted by the state government, which also led to a 6.42% rise in excise revenue for the month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bharat Startup Yatra: A Catalyst for Innovation and Economic Growth
Cherry Blossom Festival: Catalyzing Peace and Economic Growth in Meghalaya
Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges
Finance Minister Responds to Middle-Class Tax Relief Request
Finance Minister Advocates for Affordable Bank Interest Rates