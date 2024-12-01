Punjab Sees Surge in GST Collection, Aiding Economic Growth

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema announced that the state's net GST collection increased substantially by 62.93% in November compared to the same month last year.

The overall net GST collection for the financial year until November shows a growth of 10.30% against the corresponding period of the previous financial year 2023-24.

Cheema credited this growth to enhanced tax compliance and enforcement measures instituted by the state government, which also led to a 6.42% rise in excise revenue for the month.

(With inputs from agencies.)