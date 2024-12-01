Delhi's Discoms Push for Cost-Reflective Tariff Amid Rising Revenue Gaps

In response to soaring revenue gaps, power distribution companies (Discoms) in Delhi have lodged petitions with the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) seeking a cost-reflective tariff for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Citing a combined revenue shortfall exceeding Rs 3,000 crore in 2022-23, the companies push for a tariff adjustment that aligns with their financial requirements. Electric rates in the region have not been adjusted since 2014, raising concern among stakeholders.

Among proposed changes, BSES discoms suggest implementing surcharges for excess domestic load, adjusting tariffs for EV charging stations, and other measures with TPDDL recommending a tariff linked to the consumer price index. Public feedback is invited as decision-making progresses.

