Left Menu

Delhi's Discoms Push for Cost-Reflective Tariff Amid Rising Revenue Gaps

Delhi's power distribution companies have petitioned for a 'cost-reflective' tariff, citing a revenue gap of over Rs 3,000 crore in 2022-23. The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is reviewing the tariff for 2024-25. Discoms propose measures like linking tariff to the consumer price index among other adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 22:54 IST
Delhi's Discoms Push for Cost-Reflective Tariff Amid Rising Revenue Gaps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to soaring revenue gaps, power distribution companies (Discoms) in Delhi have lodged petitions with the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) seeking a cost-reflective tariff for the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Citing a combined revenue shortfall exceeding Rs 3,000 crore in 2022-23, the companies push for a tariff adjustment that aligns with their financial requirements. Electric rates in the region have not been adjusted since 2014, raising concern among stakeholders.

Among proposed changes, BSES discoms suggest implementing surcharges for excess domestic load, adjusting tariffs for EV charging stations, and other measures with TPDDL recommending a tariff linked to the consumer price index. Public feedback is invited as decision-making progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024