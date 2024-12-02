Aam Aadmi Party MP Sparks Debate Over Detention of ISKCON Priests in Bangladesh

In a significant parliamentary move, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has issued a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged 'atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh' and the arrest of three ISKCON priests, including Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Raghav Chadha's notice calls for the suspension of scheduled business, urging the Rajya Sabha to prioritize this matter, which he claims includes the unjust detention of ISKCON followers. He stresses the importance of condemning the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, accused of sedition for reportedly raising a flag where Bangladesh's national emblem was displayed.

The arrest has been met with criticism from ISKCON Kolkata, whose Vice President, Radha Raman, reported the recent detainment of monks Adipurush Shyam Das, Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Amidst rising concerns, India's Ministry of External Affairs reaffirms its objection to escalating violence and extremism targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

