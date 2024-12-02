Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sparks Debate Over Detention of ISKCON Priests in Bangladesh

Raghav Chadha, AAP MP, calls for Rajya Sabha to discuss the alleged mistreatment of Hindus and the recent arrest of ISKCON priests in Bangladesh. He urges the suspension of routine business to address the issue, highlighting the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:05 IST
AAP leader Raghav Chadha (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant parliamentary move, Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha has issued a Suspension of Business notice in the Rajya Sabha, demanding an urgent discussion on the alleged 'atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh' and the arrest of three ISKCON priests, including Chinmoy Krishna Das.

Raghav Chadha's notice calls for the suspension of scheduled business, urging the Rajya Sabha to prioritize this matter, which he claims includes the unjust detention of ISKCON followers. He stresses the importance of condemning the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, accused of sedition for reportedly raising a flag where Bangladesh's national emblem was displayed.

The arrest has been met with criticism from ISKCON Kolkata, whose Vice President, Radha Raman, reported the recent detainment of monks Adipurush Shyam Das, Ranganath Das Brahmachari, and the secretary of Chinmoy Krishna Das. Amidst rising concerns, India's Ministry of External Affairs reaffirms its objection to escalating violence and extremism targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

