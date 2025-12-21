Left Menu

Manjhi's Quest for Rajya Sabha: Unease Within NDA

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed dissatisfaction within the NDA at a party event in Gayaji. Manjhi emphasized the need for a Rajya Sabha seat for his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), as a promise remains unfulfilled. He hinted at re-evaluating his party's political alliances.

Updated: 21-12-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 20:43 IST
Former Bihar Chief Minister and Union minister, Jitan Ram Manjhi, raised concerns on Sunday about what he perceived as unfair treatment within the NDA. Holding an event in his Gayaji constituency, Manjhi underscored the urgency for his party, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), to secure a Rajya Sabha seat.

Addressing his party members, Manjhi, alongside his son Santosh Kumar Suman, outlined his grievances with the existing alliance, citing alleged 'treachery.' He stressed the need to pave the way independently if obligations to his party were not met.

Despite his strong declarations, Manjhi later softened his tone, stating he cannot make party decisions, being only a patron. However, he emphasized that promises made during election negotiations must be honored as the party eyes upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

