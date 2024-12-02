Left Menu

Monks Unite: West Bengal Protests for Minority Rights in Bangladesh

Over 1,000 monks in West Bengal protested at the Petrapole border, demanding action against the persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh. The demonstration called for the release of spiritual leader Chinmoy Krishna Das. Multiple religious and political groups have joined the cause, seeking peace and justice for affected minorities.

Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:51 IST
Over 1,000 monks from across West Bengal congregated at the Petrapole border on Monday to protest against attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh and to demand the release of the arrested spiritual leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das. This demonstration, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, also drew the attention of West Bengal BJP leaders and various religious groups who plan to stage additional protests.

Monk representatives stated they would form a human chain to express their demands for peace to both the Indian government and the Bangladeshi authorities, urging immediate cessation of the oppression against minorities in Bangladesh. The president of the Bengal chapter of the Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, Swami Paramatmananda, declared the agitation would persist until the Bangladeshi government takes substantial actions to protect Hindus and temples.

Support for the cause extends to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), which has been holding prayer meetings and kirtans in Kolkata. These movements reflect growing concerns over the security and rights of religious minorities in Bangladesh, particularly since renewed violence erupted following a political shift in the country. Amidst these tensions, normal cargo operations continued at the Petrapole border.

