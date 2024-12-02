ILO and DOLE Bring Social Protection and Livelihood Support to Informal Workers in Siargao

Over 100 informal workers in Siargao have taken a significant step toward economic security and resilience through the ILO-DOLE One-Stop Service registration initiative. Held on November 29-30, 2024, in General Luna, the island’s tourism hub, this effort provided workers with access to social protection, livelihood support, and employment opportunities.

The initiative, a collaboration between the International Labour Organization (ILO), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), and local partner Lokal Lab, supports vulnerable workers in agro-fishery, tourism, digital freelancing, and micro and small enterprises. It is part of the ILO’s broader projects, Rise from Multiple Crises through the Integrated Formalization of Informal Economy and Rebuilding Better Coconut Economy, which aim to address the dual challenges of poverty and climate resilience.

Siargao: Vulnerable Yet Resilient

Siargao, a globally recognized surfing destination, depends heavily on tourism and agriculture, sectors increasingly threatened by climate change. Stronger typhoons and environmental shocks have left many farmers, fishers, and tourism operators struggling with poverty and limited access to social protection systems.

“We provide an integrated and streamlined social protection registration to support workers across sectors. This seamless process ensures they are both prepared and protected against economic shocks and climate change,” said Linartes Viloria, ILO National Project Coordinator.

The ILO’s World Social Protection Report 2024-26 underscores the importance of social protection in helping people adapt to climate shocks, offering income security, healthcare access, and economic stability during transitions to sustainable practices.

Integrated Support for Informal Workers

The DOLE has extended its TUPAD (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers) program to workers in Siargao. This community-based safety net offers temporary employment while addressing immediate livelihood needs.

“We are committed to supporting informal workers’ transition to the formal sector. Through this, we bring direct services to those most vulnerable to climate change,” said DOLE Caraga Regional Director Atty. Joffrey Suyao.

The initiative also featured the ILO’s Single Window Service Model, bringing together agencies like the Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, Pag-IBIG, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and local governments. Participants received on-site registration, information sessions, and training on the benefits of social protection and entrepreneurship.

Tackling Gaps in Compliance and Awareness

Labour inspections identified Siargao as a region with low compliance in social protection registration, leaving many workers unregistered and unaware of the benefits. The One-Stop Island Service addressed these gaps by fostering understanding and improving access to formal systems of protection and support.

Beyond registration, the initiative aims to build a resilient and inclusive economy, equipping workers with tools to navigate economic challenges while aligning with sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Global Backing for Local Resilience

The project is funded by the ILO’s Regular Budget Supplementary Account (RBSA), with contributions from Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Spain. This support enables the ILO and its partners to promote decent work, extend social protection, and foster climate resilience in vulnerable communities like Siargao.

By bridging the gap between informal and formal sectors, the ILO-DOLE partnership in Siargao represents a model for inclusive growth, ensuring that no worker is left behind amid economic and environmental challenges.