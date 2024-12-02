Left Menu

India's Power Surge: November's Consumption Peaks

India's power consumption increased by 5.14% in November compared to last year, reaching 125.44 billion units. The peak power demand marginally rose to 207.42 GW, influenced by a warmer November. Experts predict steady demand due to industrial activity and temperature decreases, despite slow winter onset.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 15:56 IST
  • India

India witnessed a 5.14% rise in power consumption, reaching 125.44 billion units in November, according to government data. This comes as the November 2023 power consumption stood at 119.30 GW.

Peak power demand also saw a slight increase, climbing to 207.42 GW in November 2024, compared to 204.56 GW during the same period last year. The highest recorded peak demand was 250 GW in May.

Experts attribute this marginal growth in power demand to a warmer-than-usual November, particularly noting the impact in Northern India, where electricity consumption increases for heating during colder months. Steady demand is expected as commercial activities and a temperature dip influence future consumption.

