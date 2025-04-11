Judge Halts Trump Administration's Bid to End Immigrant Parole Program

A federal judge has made a significant decision to stall the Trump administration's attempt to end a programme designed to allow thousands of immigrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to temporarily reside in the United States.

US District Judge Indira Talwani announced her intention to issue a stay on terminating the programme. Her decision challenges the administration's assertion that the programme, which supports over half a million immigrants, is no longer necessary and suggests the government's policy may be based on a legal misinterpretation.

Critics, including immigration advocates, argue that ending the programme contradicts the Trump administration's stated immigration goals. The decision comes as hundreds of thousands face potential deportation and the loss of legal status, raising questions about the treatment of immigrants and the legality of administrative actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)