Left Menu

WDRA's Pursuit for eNWR Preferential Treatment Persists

The Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) continues to urge the RBI to grant preferential treatment to Electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipt (eNWR) for financing. Despite the RBI previously declining due to low registered warehouses, the PSL limit for eNWRs increased from Rs 50 Lakh to Rs 75 Lakh. WDRA aims to increase registered warehouses and remains persistent in advocacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Warehousing Development and Regulatory Authority (WDRA) is once again set to approach the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to seek preferential treatment for Electronic Negotiable Warehouse Receipts (eNWR), according to a Parliamentary report released on Monday.

Despite initial resistance from the RBI, which cited a limited number of registered warehouses as a hurdle, the central bank increased the Priority Sector Lending (PSL) limit for eNWRs from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. This marks a significant win for the WDRA, which is determined to further its cause.

A recommendation from a Parliamentary Standing Committee has bolstered the WDRA's efforts, urging continuous pursuit for preferential eNWR loans as more warehouses register. The WDRA has stepped up initiatives to have state warehousing corporations onboard, though challenges remain with some facilities not meeting regulatory standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024