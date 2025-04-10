NaBFID and NDB Join Forces for Sustainable Infrastructure Financing

The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) announced a strategic partnership with the New Development Bank (NDB) on Thursday, marking a milestone in infrastructure financing.

This Memorandum of Understanding aims to foster a robust infrastructure financing market through joint efforts in clean energy and transportation initiatives. With the New Development Bank representing BRICS nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, this collaboration targets sustainable development projects in emerging markets.

The partnership also lays the groundwork for knowledge-sharing initiatives, capacity building, and technical expertise exchange between the two institutions, bolstering long-term development goals.

