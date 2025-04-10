NaBFID and NDB Join Forces for Sustainable Infrastructure Financing
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) and the New Development Bank (NDB) sign an MoU to boost infrastructure financing. The partnership focuses on clean energy and transport, along with knowledge-sharing initiatives for sustainable development in emerging markets and developing countries.
- Country:
- India
The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID) announced a strategic partnership with the New Development Bank (NDB) on Thursday, marking a milestone in infrastructure financing.
This Memorandum of Understanding aims to foster a robust infrastructure financing market through joint efforts in clean energy and transportation initiatives. With the New Development Bank representing BRICS nations, including Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, this collaboration targets sustainable development projects in emerging markets.
The partnership also lays the groundwork for knowledge-sharing initiatives, capacity building, and technical expertise exchange between the two institutions, bolstering long-term development goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Embraces Clean Energy: February 2025 Sees Notable Dip in Fuel Consumption
BRICS Policy Dialogue Lays Ground for Global Cooperation
Unlocking Russian: TV BRICS Launches 'Russian Lessons' to Bridge Cultures
Emerging Markets Feel the Pinch: Tariffs, Stocks, and Currencies in the Spotlight
Tariffs and Tremors: Emerging Markets Face Volatile Times