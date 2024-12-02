Left Menu

Vanuatu's Plea: World Court's Role in Climate Justice

Vanuatu requested the International Court of Justice to recognize the harm caused by climate change, urging a legal, rather than political, response. This appeal comes amid dissatisfaction with COP29 outcomes. The Court's opinion, expected in 2025, could influence future climate-change lawsuits globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:58 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:58 IST
Vanuatu made a compelling plea to the United Nations' International Court of Justice on Monday, seeking recognition of the harm caused by climate change and the legal obligations of countries to combat it. The small island nation has been at the forefront of efforts to secure an advisory opinion from the court, with Vanuatu leading over 100 states and international organizations in the proceedings.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's special envoy for climate change, emphasized the urgency for an international law-based response to a crisis that jeopardizes the existence of vulnerable nations. During his address, Regenvanu urged the Court to acknowledge the unlawful nature of harmful conduct towards the environment and to demand reparations.

The hearings, which are set to conclude on December 13, follow widespread criticism of COP29's outcome and underscore the significant influence the Court's opinion might have on future climate litigation. The hearings involve perspectives from countries like the U.S. and China, as well as OPEC, with a final decision from the 15-judge panel anticipated in 2025.

