Waaree Energies Lands Major Solar Module Orders

Waaree Energies has secured two significant solar module supply orders totaling 524 MW from renewable energy firms. The supply will commence in the financial year 2024-25 and continue until 2025-26. The company operates five PV module manufacturing facilities in India with a total capacity of 12 GW.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Waaree Energies has announced the acquisition of two substantial solar module supply orders amounting to 524 MW from renewable energy companies.

The commencement of supply is scheduled for the financial year 2024-25 and will extend through 2025-26, according to a statement from Waaree Energies.

The firms involved are key players in renewable power projects in India. Waaree Energies, a major entity in India's solar energy sector, boasts an installed capacity of 12 GW and operates manufacturing facilities in Surat, Tumb, Nandigram, and Chikhli in Gujarat, as well as Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

