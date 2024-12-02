Vanuatu Champions Legal Battle Against Climate Change at UN Court

On Monday, Vanuatu called upon the United Nations' top court to recognize climate change damage and countries' legal duties to combat it. Acting as a frontrunner among small island states, Vanuatu was the first to present its views during two weeks of hearings involving over 100 states and organizations.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's special envoy for climate change, emphasized the existential crisis for the islands, urging for a response grounded in international law rather than politics. He sought recognition of unlawful activities that have harmed his country, demanding their cessation and reparation.

Although the advisory opinions from the International Court of Justice are not binding, they hold significant influence. During the proceedings, Germany opposed the idea of legal obligations to future generations, which Regenvanu found disappointing. The court's opinion is expected in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)