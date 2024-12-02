Left Menu

Vanuatu Champions Legal Battle Against Climate Change at UN Court

Vanuatu leads over 100 states in urging the UN's top court to recognize the damage caused by climate change and affirm legal obligations for countries to tackle it. Seeking an advisory opinion could influence future climate litigation globally. Hearings include other major emitters like the USA and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 19:54 IST
Vanuatu Champions Legal Battle Against Climate Change at UN Court

On Monday, Vanuatu called upon the United Nations' top court to recognize climate change damage and countries' legal duties to combat it. Acting as a frontrunner among small island states, Vanuatu was the first to present its views during two weeks of hearings involving over 100 states and organizations.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's special envoy for climate change, emphasized the existential crisis for the islands, urging for a response grounded in international law rather than politics. He sought recognition of unlawful activities that have harmed his country, demanding their cessation and reparation.

Although the advisory opinions from the International Court of Justice are not binding, they hold significant influence. During the proceedings, Germany opposed the idea of legal obligations to future generations, which Regenvanu found disappointing. The court's opinion is expected in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024