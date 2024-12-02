Left Menu

Rabi Season Sees Robust Growth in Wheat Cultivation

Wheat cultivation in the current rabi season has expanded by 6.58%, covering 200.35 lakh hectares, as per agriculture ministry data. Overall rabi crop coverage also increased by 4.13% to 428.84 lakh hectares. While pulses and coarse cereals saw increases in acreage, oilseed sowing declined slightly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:05 IST
Rabi Season Sees Robust Growth in Wheat Cultivation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Agriculture has reported a significant 6.58% increase in the wheat sowing area, now covering 200.35 lakh hectares this rabi season. This expansion comes alongside a 4.13% rise in overall rabi crop coverage, now totaling 428.84 lakh hectares.

Wheat, the staple winter crop in India, is sown starting November and is typically harvested by April. As of December 2, pulses have also shown a slight increase in sowing area, rising to 108.95 lakh hectares from the previous year's 105.14 lakh hectares. Gram and lentil are major contributors, covering 78.52 and 13.45 lakh hectares, respectively.

In contrast, oilseed sowing has decreased, with rapeseed-mustard seed coverage dropping from 84.85 lakh hectares to 75.86 lakh hectares. Groundnut sowing also saw a decline. These fluctuations in sowing patterns reflect broader agricultural trends and climatic conditions influencing farmers' planting decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024