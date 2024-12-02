Rabi Season Sees Robust Growth in Wheat Cultivation

The Ministry of Agriculture has reported a significant 6.58% increase in the wheat sowing area, now covering 200.35 lakh hectares this rabi season. This expansion comes alongside a 4.13% rise in overall rabi crop coverage, now totaling 428.84 lakh hectares.

Wheat, the staple winter crop in India, is sown starting November and is typically harvested by April. As of December 2, pulses have also shown a slight increase in sowing area, rising to 108.95 lakh hectares from the previous year's 105.14 lakh hectares. Gram and lentil are major contributors, covering 78.52 and 13.45 lakh hectares, respectively.

In contrast, oilseed sowing has decreased, with rapeseed-mustard seed coverage dropping from 84.85 lakh hectares to 75.86 lakh hectares. Groundnut sowing also saw a decline. These fluctuations in sowing patterns reflect broader agricultural trends and climatic conditions influencing farmers' planting decisions.

