India Set to Capture China's Rapeseed Meal Market

India could become a key supplier of rapeseed meal to China by leveraging its price advantage, if China eases its trade restrictions. With European supply shortages hiking prices, India's rapeseed meal exports might stabilize international markets and reclaim its share in China's market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 15:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is eyeing the potential to become a key supplier of rapeseed meal to China, contingent on Beijing relaxing its stringent trade restrictions. This development comes in the wake of a significant shortage in the European Union, which has driven global prices higher.

The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) highlighted that Indian rapeseed meal is currently priced at USD 209 per tonne at Kandla port, a stark contrast to the USD 335 per tonne offered from Hamburg. This price competitiveness provides India a strategic opening to recapture its lost market share in China.

India could enhance its export volumes, stabilizing international market prices in the process. Historically, India has been a significant exporter, but trade restrictions limited its share in the Chinese market. Easing these constraints would mark a significant shift, promoting economic gains for India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

