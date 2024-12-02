Left Menu

Allahabad High Court to Hear Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Petition

The Allahabad High Court will deliberate on a petition asking for an Archaeological Survey of India's assessment of the Wazukhana in the Gyanvapi mosque on December 10. Filed by Rakhi Singh, the petition arises in the context of a dispute over a purported shivling in the mosque's premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:06 IST
Allahabad High Court to Hear Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Petition
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to evaluate a petition on December 10 seeking approval for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey in the Wazukhana area of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh. This submission was made by plaintiff Rakhi Singh on October 22.

A single bench led by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal will hear the case. Following a controversy over a structure within the mosque, the Supreme Court had earlier ordered the sealing of the Wazukhana.

The Hindu petitioners allege they discovered a shivling at the mosque site in 2022, while the Muslim respondents contend it is a water fountain. The Hindu side also approached the Supreme Court earlier this year to unseal the 'wazukhana' area. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain's plea in January requested the ASI allow another survey without damaging the alleged 'Shivling'.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board expressed concern regarding various legal claims concerning mosques and dargahs, labeling them as mockeries of the law and Constitution. Among these claims are high-profile cases involving structures like the Ajmer Dargah and other historic mosques across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024