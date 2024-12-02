Allahabad High Court to Hear Gyanvapi Mosque Survey Petition

The Allahabad High Court is scheduled to evaluate a petition on December 10 seeking approval for the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey in the Wazukhana area of the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh. This submission was made by plaintiff Rakhi Singh on October 22.

A single bench led by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal will hear the case. Following a controversy over a structure within the mosque, the Supreme Court had earlier ordered the sealing of the Wazukhana.

The Hindu petitioners allege they discovered a shivling at the mosque site in 2022, while the Muslim respondents contend it is a water fountain. The Hindu side also approached the Supreme Court earlier this year to unseal the 'wazukhana' area. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain's plea in January requested the ASI allow another survey without damaging the alleged 'Shivling'.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board expressed concern regarding various legal claims concerning mosques and dargahs, labeling them as mockeries of the law and Constitution. Among these claims are high-profile cases involving structures like the Ajmer Dargah and other historic mosques across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)