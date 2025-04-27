Left Menu

Kurdish Autonomy Debate: A Threat to Syrian Unity?

Syria's Islamist leaders oppose Kurdish demands for a decentralized government system, fearing threats to national unity. Kurdish factions advocate a federal structure in Syria's future constitution, emphasizing respect for Kurdish rights. Tensions rise as Kurdish demands clash with Islamist visions in Assad's post-regime landscape.

Syria's Islamist leadership has announced firm opposition to Kurdish demands for adopting a decentralized political framework, which they argue endangers national integrity. The statement was released by the office of Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and emphasized the inviolability of Syria's territorial unity.

Meanwhile, in a notable meeting in Qamishli, key Kurdish parties, including the leading factions in northeast Syria, advocated for a political structure recognizing Kurdish rights. The conference called for incorporating these rights into the future Syrian constitution after Assad's rule, with backing from U.S. representatives.

The push for federalism by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) now faces challenges, as recent statements from SDF leaders have been deemed conflicting with previous agreements with Damascus. The ongoing civil unrest is heightened by disputes over Syria's diverse demographics and resource-rich territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

