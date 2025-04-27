Trade Talks Turmoil: Conflicting Signals on U.S.-China Tariff Negotiations
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent responded to President Trump's claims about ongoing tariff discussions with China, asserting a lack thereof in his interactions with Chinese officials. Amidst Trump's confusing tariff policies and market instability, tensions persist without clear resolution, raising concerns among investors.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday expressed uncertainty over President Donald Trump's claims of tariff negotiations with China, countering with his own lack of knowledge regarding any such talks.
Bessent noted his recent interactions with Chinese counterparts focused on financial stability rather than trade tariffs, contradicting Trump's assertion of ongoing discussions.
These conflicting messages add to market unease, as Trump's volatile tariff policy continues to impact global economies, especially the U.S. and its major trading partners, Canada, Mexico, and China.
