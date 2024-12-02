KPI Green Energy Wins Landmark Solar Project in Gujarat
KPI Green Energy has secured a major contract for a 300 MW solar project from Coal India Ltd. The project, located in Khavda, Gujarat, includes comprehensive operation and maintenance services for five years. This marks the company's largest-ever order for a ground-mounted solar PV plant.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:11 IST
- Country:
- India
KPI Green Energy announced on Monday it has secured a significant 300 megawatt solar project order from Coal India Ltd, a government-run entity.
As part of the agreement, KPI Green Energy will provide comprehensive operation and maintenance services over a five-year period, according to the company's exchange filing.
The large-scale project, to be executed on an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) basis, represents the company's largest order to date for such a PV plant and will be situated in Khavda, Gujarat.
(With inputs from agencies.)
