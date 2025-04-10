Amit Shah Addresses Gujarat Chamber’s Annual Trade Expo 2025, Highlights Industrial Growth and Future Vision

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah delivered a powerful keynote address at the inaugural session of the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (GCCI) Annual Trade Expo 2025, conducted virtually. His speech, which highlighted Gujarat's industrial achievements, the Chamber's contributions to the state's economic development, and its future potential, was a call to action for continued growth and innovation.

Accompanying Shri Amit Shah at the event were distinguished leaders, including Shri Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, who joined the event in person. Shri Shah took the opportunity to commend the Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry for its invaluable role in shaping the state's thriving economy and entrepreneurial spirit over the past 75 years. He acknowledged the Chamber’s legacy of fostering youth-driven entrepreneurship, inspiring business innovation, and maintaining a resilient presence even during natural disasters.

Reflecting on the Chamber’s rich history, Shri Amit Shah expressed pride in its accomplishments and emphasized its importance as a key stakeholder in Gujarat's industrial and economic ecosystem. He recalled that the foundation of the Chamber, laid by the visionary Kasturbhai Sheth, continues to inspire generations of entrepreneurs who have contributed immensely to Gujarat's success story. The Chamber's efforts, he noted, have consistently aligned with the state’s growth trajectory, supporting small businesses and large industries alike.

With the Chamber now looking ahead to its centennial celebrations, Shri Shah urged its leadership to take bold steps in planning for the next 25 years. “It is essential to create a roadmap for the next 25 years, focusing on the youth and aligning it with Gujarat’s development to ensure that the spirit of entrepreneurship remains alive,” said Shri Shah. He encouraged the Chamber to integrate the rich traditions of Gujarat’s small-scale industries with the new-age startup culture to create a thriving ecosystem for young entrepreneurs.

Highlighting the significance of MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), Shri Shah pointed out that every major industrial sector began as a small-scale initiative. He stressed the need for a professional mechanism within the Chamber to sustain the growth and relevance of Gujarat’s industrial base, especially in these rapidly evolving times. By fostering direct collaboration between the government, small industries, and startups, he believes the Chamber can continue to serve as a bridge, guiding the next generation of industrialists toward success.

Shri Amit Shah also remarked that Gujarat’s industrial ecosystem is one of the most diverse and dynamic in the country, ranging from traditional industries to cutting-edge technologies in IT, infrastructure, and green energy. He assured potential investors and entrepreneurs that Gujarat offers a business-friendly climate, characterized by ease of doing business, political stability, and robust infrastructure.

Reflecting on the state's transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Shri Shah underscored the importance of inclusive policymaking and collaboration between government bodies and the private sector. He recounted how during Shri Modi’s tenure as Gujarat's Chief Minister, a strong pro-business environment was established, which has only been further strengthened under Shri Patel's leadership. Shri Shah highlighted the visionary infrastructure policies that have made Gujarat a prime destination for investment and innovation.

One of the notable achievements of the Gujarat government, he said, is its commitment to developing state-of-the-art infrastructure, including the largest renewable energy park in Kutch and the pioneering Dholera Smart City project. Additionally, Gujarat has been at the forefront of initiatives like the Surat-Chennai Expressway, India’s longest expressway, and the creation of the GIFT City, India’s first international financial hub.

Shri Shah emphasized that Gujarat’s forward-thinking approach in sectors such as renewable energy, financial services, and high-tech industries positions the state to play a vital role in shaping India’s future economy. He also noted that the state is home to India’s first bullet train project and the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail, further enhancing its infrastructure and connectivity.

At the expo, which kicked off today, over 300 industry leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs are participating, demonstrating Gujarat’s global ambition and vision. Shri Shah praised the Chamber’s contributions to initiatives such as the Vibrant Gujarat Summit, which has played a critical role in bringing global attention to the state’s industrial potential. The Expo serves as a platform to showcase the collaborative spirit between the government and private enterprises that has led to Gujarat’s continued industrial prominence.

Shri Shah also took the opportunity to recall how Gujarat’s proactive policies have been instrumental in setting benchmarks in various sectors. He mentioned initiatives like 24-hour electricity supply in rural areas and the launch of the e-Gram project, which connected rural communities with digital services. These efforts, he noted, were part of a broader strategy aimed at improving the quality of life for every citizen, which has been at the heart of Gujarat’s development model.

Looking towards the future, Shri Shah remarked that the ongoing progress in Gujarat—particularly in renewable energy, infrastructure, and urban development—positions the state as a critical player in the global economy. “Gujarat is not just a state, but a movement that is paving the way for the future of India,” he concluded.

In closing, Shri Amit Shah expressed confidence in Gujarat’s ability to lead India into the next phase of economic growth, driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and world-class infrastructure. He called upon the Chamber to continue its work in shaping Gujarat's future as a hub for industry, business, and global trade. With the state’s policies and visionary leadership, Gujarat is poised to remain a beacon of progress in India’s economic landscape for years to come.