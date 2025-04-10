Left Menu

Gujarat CM Champions Nat Bajaniya Community at 29th Annual Fair

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the government's efforts to include smaller communities like the Nat Bajaniya Bajigar Samaj in national development. During the 29th fair, he emphasized educational support, welfare schemes, and self-employment initiatives for these tribes and celebrated their cultural and social discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 22:50 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (Photo:Gujarat CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant show of support, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the closing ceremony of the 29th fair held by the Akhil Bharatiya Nat Bajaniya Bajigar Samaj. Highlighting the government's dedication towards marginalized communities, Patel underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's consistent prioritization of including smaller groups in the country's developmental narrative.

The fair, a three-day event dedicated to Pujya Jay Shree Dada Motiram, took place in Motipura, Sanand Taluka, Ahmedabad district. This region holds the revered temple of Motiram Dada, the deity of the Nat Bajaniya community. Patel emphasized that under Modi's leadership, welfare schemes focus on underprivileged sectors, leading to their effective implementation.

Patel acknowledged the challenges in reaching nomadic tribes due to their lifestyle but credited the government's saturation approach to ensuring thorough welfare access. Highlighting educational progress, he revealed that educational loans exceeding Rs 3.25 crore have been granted to over 250 students. Efforts to boost self-employment with Rs 88 crore loans for women and youth were also praised, along with community initiatives against addiction. Concluding, Patel engaged with locals to commend the successful fair efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

