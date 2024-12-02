Left Menu

Potato Price Saga: Strikes and Shortages in West Bengal

Talks between potato traders and the West Bengal government failed, leading to a strike over restrictions on potato exports. The government reimposed curbs to control local prices, accusing some traders of creating scarcity. Efforts include subsidised rates and strict anti-hoarding measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:51 IST
Potato Price Saga: Strikes and Shortages in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Negotiations between potato traders and the West Bengal government collapsed on Monday, igniting a state-wide strike. Traders are protesting restrictions on selling potatoes outside the state—a measure the government has reintroduced to curb escalating prices in local markets.

Despite the government's pleas, the Progressive Potato Traders' Association remains firm on the strike. Agriculture Marketing Minister Becharam Manna defended the export curbs, citing residents' struggles with high prices as the rationale. He accused certain groups of attempting to destabilize the market via artificial scarcity.

The state government has taken steps to monitor supplies, scanning cold storage stocks in multiple districts. With subsidized potato rates in place since July and new partnerships aimed at securing stock, the government warns it will act against inflated pricing practices by traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

