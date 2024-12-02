CIP's Agra Branch to Boost Potato Production in India
The International Potato Center (CIP) is setting up a facility in Agra, India, costing Rs 120 crore, to provide high-quality potato seeds and farming techniques. This initiative, supported by the Uttar Pradesh government, aims to increase crop yields, boost farmer incomes, and stabilize supply in the region.
The International Potato Center (CIP) is establishing a new branch in Agra with an investment of approximately Rs 120 crore on a 10-hectare site, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.
This CIP facility will focus on providing high-quality potato seeds, thereby enhancing crop yields and increasing farmer incomes. The center will develop robust potato varieties and introduce advanced cultivation techniques to address seed shortages.
Initiated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government with central support, this move is expected to benefit Uttar Pradesh's farmers significantly. Neighboring states and other South Asian potato-growing nations stand to gain, closing existing productivity gaps and stabilizing supply through advanced research and exports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
