Left Menu

Kejriwal Criticizes Delhi Police Over Naraina Murder Case

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convenor, has raised concerns over the Delhi Police's alleged inaction in a recent murder case in Naraina. He questioned the police response and accused the BJP of compromising Delhi's safety. Two suspects have been arrested, but further investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 23:12 IST
Kejriwal Criticizes Delhi Police Over Naraina Murder Case
Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing criticism, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Delhi Police for their alleged inaction in a murder case where a man was stabbed to death in Naraina. Kejriwal, along with AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and MLA Durgesh Pathak, met with the victim's family, expressing outrage over the handling of the case.

Kejriwal highlighted that this was the second murder in the family within six months, questioning the efficacy of the police's protection after the family warned of threats. "The tragic part is that the victim's younger brother was murdered six months ago, yet no preventive measures were taken despite the family alerting the police," Kejriwal stated.

Locals, according to Kejriwal, reported to him about a gang of youths causing unrest in Naraina, lamenting the lack of police intervention. Criticizing the BJP, he accused them of allowing criminal elements to thrive in Delhi, citing incidents of alleged brutality against protestors by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police West Vichitra Veer confirmed two arrests but stated the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024