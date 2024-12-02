Kejriwal Criticizes Delhi Police Over Naraina Murder Case

In a scathing criticism, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Delhi Police for their alleged inaction in a murder case where a man was stabbed to death in Naraina. Kejriwal, along with AAP MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and MLA Durgesh Pathak, met with the victim's family, expressing outrage over the handling of the case.

Kejriwal highlighted that this was the second murder in the family within six months, questioning the efficacy of the police's protection after the family warned of threats. "The tragic part is that the victim's younger brother was murdered six months ago, yet no preventive measures were taken despite the family alerting the police," Kejriwal stated.

Locals, according to Kejriwal, reported to him about a gang of youths causing unrest in Naraina, lamenting the lack of police intervention. Criticizing the BJP, he accused them of allowing criminal elements to thrive in Delhi, citing incidents of alleged brutality against protestors by the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police West Vichitra Veer confirmed two arrests but stated the investigation continues.

