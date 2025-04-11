BJP MP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Communal Tensions in West Bengal
BJP MP Khagen Murmu has accused West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of inciting communal violence and attempting to transform the state into Bangladesh. His comments follow claims from BJP's Suvendu Adhikari that a saffron flag was torn during protests against the Waqf Act, leading to planned state-wide BJP protests.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Khagen Murmu has leveled serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of inciting communal violence between communities and attempting to 'turn the state into Bangladesh.' This charge comes amid rising tensions over the implementation of the Waqf Act.
Speaking at a public rally in Malda, Murmu claimed that Banerjee is allegedly inciting Muslims against Hindus. He pointed to recent Ram Navami processions, describing them as non-political and a sign of Hindu awakening. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also accused the authorities of removing Ram Navami flags from vehicles.
BJP Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that a saffron flag, a Hindu symbol, was torn during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which he described as a grave insult to Hindu faith. The BJP plans to organize protests against the TMC-led government throughout West Bengal on Hanuman Jayanti, criticizing what they see as biased governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ramkot Parikrama Before Ram Navami
Catholic Bishops Back Waqf Act Amendments Pushing for Constitutional Consistency
Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar Outlines Security Plan for Eid and Ram Navami
West Bengal's Ram Navami: A Political Showdown Over Religion
Ayodhya Gears Up for Grand Ram Navami Celebrations