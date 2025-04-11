BJP MP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Inciting Communal Tensions in West Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Khagen Murmu has leveled serious allegations against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of inciting communal violence between communities and attempting to 'turn the state into Bangladesh.' This charge comes amid rising tensions over the implementation of the Waqf Act.

Speaking at a public rally in Malda, Murmu claimed that Banerjee is allegedly inciting Muslims against Hindus. He pointed to recent Ram Navami processions, describing them as non-political and a sign of Hindu awakening. BJP leader Dilip Ghosh also accused the authorities of removing Ram Navami flags from vehicles.

BJP Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, claimed that a saffron flag, a Hindu symbol, was torn during protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which he described as a grave insult to Hindu faith. The BJP plans to organize protests against the TMC-led government throughout West Bengal on Hanuman Jayanti, criticizing what they see as biased governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)