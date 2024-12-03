Left Menu

China's Chip Stocks Resilient Amid New U.S. Curbs

Despite new U.S. restrictions, China's chip-making stocks saw slight gains, while the broader market was weighed down by financial concerns. The U.S. targeted 140 companies to curtail China's tech capabilities, but experts believe firms may receive state support as the economic outlook dimmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 08:08 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 08:08 IST
China's Chip Stocks Resilient Amid New U.S. Curbs

China's semiconductor industry has shown resilience against the latest U.S. sanctions, registering modest gains in the stock market even as financial sectors faced pressure due to falling interest rates. This marks the third major U.S. crackdown in recent years aimed at restricting China's tech advancements.

Initially met with concern, the restrictions were not as severe as anticipated, according to industry analysts. Tai Hui of J.P. Morgan Asset Management highlighted that China's chip sector is becoming increasingly accustomed to such challenges and may receive state backing to mitigate potential impacts.

While chip designers and toolmakers like Piotech saw slight upticks, broad market challenges persist. Economic uncertainties loom, highlighted by weak non-manufacturing spending forecasts. Meanwhile, China's financial markets grapple with historically low bond yields and slow stock performance, as the property sector's woes continue to cast long shadows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024