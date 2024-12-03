Left Menu

Delhi Murders: Juvenile Ties Uncovered in Double Homicide

Four more individuals and one juvenile have been arrested by Delhi Police in connection with the murder of Manoj, whose brother was also killed earlier. The case has revealed previous links between a juvenile suspect and the double murder. Investigations continue as the family demands justice.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have apprehended four additional individuals and a juvenile in connection with the murder of 36-year-old Manoj, officials confirmed on Monday. The case, which has captured significant attention, has revealed a troubling connection: one of the accused juveniles was also linked to the murder of Manoj's younger brother, Pramod, just months ago.

Among the arrested suspects are 62-year-old Md. Akhtar, 49-year-old Md Maksood, 35-year-old Angoori, and 34-year-old Juhi Khatoon, who is the wife of Md Maksood. Authorities are meticulously piecing together the sequence of events that led to the murder and are investigating the potential involvement of others in this conspiracy.

A total of four individuals have been arrested, alongside three juveniles apprehended. Delhi Police detained two juveniles on Sunday for the alleged murder of Manoj in the Naraina police station area. A detained juvenile is notably linked to Pramod's murder months earlier. Ongoing interrogations aim to uncover the motive behind these intertwined homicides.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer stated, "The deceased, Manoj, was approximately 36 years old. He was tragically stabbed to death in a park near the Naraina police station on Saturday evening. Two minors have been detained, and questioning is underway. The 15-year-old minor involved in Manoj's murder was also implicated in Pramod's murder."

Pramod's wife and Manoj's sister-in-law recounted a pivotal incident, explaining how a confrontation over a local girl with the boy and his friend led to Pramod's and subsequently Manoj's death. Both murders are now under intense scrutiny as the family seeks justice, staging a protest in Naraina demanding strict action against the accused.

(With inputs from agencies.)

