Nagore Dargah's Kanduri Festival: A Multi-Faith Celebration of Tradition and Devotion

In an impressive display of faith and tradition, thousands of devotees, irrespective of their religious backgrounds, converged at Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, on Monday night to celebrate the Kanduri Festival. The festivities kicked off with a grand flag hoisting, drawing attendees not only from across Tamil Nadu but also from international locales.

The streets came alive with vibrant lighting, processions, and enchanting tableaus, as hundreds flocked to the dargah. The Kandhuri Festival, spanning 14 days, honors the saint Shahul Hamid and his historic ties to Thanjavur's 16th-century Hindu king Achuthappa Nayak, attracting a diverse mix of Hindu devotees. Key rituals include Quran readings and the symbolic showcasing of divine light at the dargah.

Fireworks on the eighth day serve to heighten the festive spirit and symbolize truth's triumph. Other traditional activities include a parade featuring a chariot with sandalwood paste, symbolizing blessings. The festival concludes with the lowering of the sacred flag, symbolizing a return to spiritual focus. The event underscores the festival's role in fostering interfaith unity. (ANI)

