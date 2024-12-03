Nagore Dargah's Kanduri Festival: A Multi-Faith Celebration of Tradition and Devotion
Lakhs of devotees, transcending religious boundaries, gathered for the Kanduri Festival at the Nagore Dargah in Tamil Nadu. The 14-day event is marked by grand rituals, parades, and prayers, commemorating Saint Shahul Hamid and attracting visitors worldwide. The festival highlights unity, tradition, and spiritual illumination.
- Country:
- India
In an impressive display of faith and tradition, thousands of devotees, irrespective of their religious backgrounds, converged at Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, on Monday night to celebrate the Kanduri Festival. The festivities kicked off with a grand flag hoisting, drawing attendees not only from across Tamil Nadu but also from international locales.
The streets came alive with vibrant lighting, processions, and enchanting tableaus, as hundreds flocked to the dargah. The Kandhuri Festival, spanning 14 days, honors the saint Shahul Hamid and his historic ties to Thanjavur's 16th-century Hindu king Achuthappa Nayak, attracting a diverse mix of Hindu devotees. Key rituals include Quran readings and the symbolic showcasing of divine light at the dargah.
Fireworks on the eighth day serve to heighten the festive spirit and symbolize truth's triumph. Other traditional activities include a parade featuring a chariot with sandalwood paste, symbolizing blessings. The festival concludes with the lowering of the sacred flag, symbolizing a return to spiritual focus. The event underscores the festival's role in fostering interfaith unity. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Record-Breaking Pilgrimage: Over 3 Million Devotees Flock to Badrinath-Kedarnath in 2024
Sabarimala Devotees' Bus Accident in Kerala Leaves 27 Injured
Sabarimala Temple Witnesses Surge in Devotees During Pilgrimage Season
Unity in Diversity: Sikh-Hindu Interfaith Gathering in Silicon Valley
ISKCON Devotees Unite in Prayer for Bangladesh's Minorities