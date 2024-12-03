Left Menu

Nagore Dargah's Kanduri Festival: A Multi-Faith Celebration of Tradition and Devotion

Lakhs of devotees, transcending religious boundaries, gathered for the Kanduri Festival at the Nagore Dargah in Tamil Nadu. The 14-day event is marked by grand rituals, parades, and prayers, commemorating Saint Shahul Hamid and attracting visitors worldwide. The festival highlights unity, tradition, and spiritual illumination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:44 IST
Nagore Dargah's Kanduri Festival: A Multi-Faith Celebration of Tradition and Devotion
Kanduri festival at Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an impressive display of faith and tradition, thousands of devotees, irrespective of their religious backgrounds, converged at Nagore Dargah in Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu, on Monday night to celebrate the Kanduri Festival. The festivities kicked off with a grand flag hoisting, drawing attendees not only from across Tamil Nadu but also from international locales.

The streets came alive with vibrant lighting, processions, and enchanting tableaus, as hundreds flocked to the dargah. The Kandhuri Festival, spanning 14 days, honors the saint Shahul Hamid and his historic ties to Thanjavur's 16th-century Hindu king Achuthappa Nayak, attracting a diverse mix of Hindu devotees. Key rituals include Quran readings and the symbolic showcasing of divine light at the dargah.

Fireworks on the eighth day serve to heighten the festive spirit and symbolize truth's triumph. Other traditional activities include a parade featuring a chariot with sandalwood paste, symbolizing blessings. The festival concludes with the lowering of the sacred flag, symbolizing a return to spiritual focus. The event underscores the festival's role in fostering interfaith unity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024