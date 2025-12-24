Left Menu

Tragic End to Interfaith Love Sparks Outrage in Ambegaon

In Ambegaon, 34-year-old Javed Pathan was killed by the brothers of his girlfriend due to family disapproval of their interfaith relationship. Her family objected because Pathan worked in a garage while she pursued post-graduate studies. Police have launched a manhunt for the accused brothers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:49 IST
In a tragic incident in Ambegaon, a 34-year-old man named Javed Pathan lost his life due to familial disapproval of his interfaith relationship. The incident, which unfolded on Monday evening, involved the violent assault by his girlfriend's brothers.

Pathan, who worked at a garage, faced opposition from his girlfriend's family, who were unhappy with his profession while their daughter was engaged in post-graduate studies. The victim succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital, police officials reported.

The accused brothers fled the scene following the attack. Authorities have since formed four special teams tasked with locating and apprehending those responsible for this brutal crime, according to statements from the Ambegaon police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)

