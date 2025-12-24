Tragic End to Interfaith Love Sparks Outrage in Ambegaon

In a tragic incident in Ambegaon, a 34-year-old man named Javed Pathan lost his life due to familial disapproval of his interfaith relationship. The incident, which unfolded on Monday evening, involved the violent assault by his girlfriend's brothers.

Pathan, who worked at a garage, faced opposition from his girlfriend's family, who were unhappy with his profession while their daughter was engaged in post-graduate studies. The victim succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a nearby hospital, police officials reported.

The accused brothers fled the scene following the attack. Authorities have since formed four special teams tasked with locating and apprehending those responsible for this brutal crime, according to statements from the Ambegaon police station.

(With inputs from agencies.)