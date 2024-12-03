Congress Push for JPC Probe on Adani Group Sparks Parliamentary Disruption

In a move that has incited significant parliamentary debate, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain submitted a notice to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday calling for a suspension of business to deliberate over the formation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe allegations against the Adani Group.

The notice, submitted under Rule 267 of the Rajya Sabha's procedural rules, seeks to investigate charges stemming from a US court indictment implicating the Adani Group in bribing state officials for Power Supply Agreements through the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI). This has raised serious allegations of corruption and ethical violations in public sector dealings.

Hussain's demands extend to examining SECI's involvement in these practices, its oversight mechanisms, and accountability. Furthermore, he highlighted systemic governance failures related to persistent financial irregularities, stock manipulation, and the use of tax havens by the Adani Group. Hussain calls for an urgent parliamentary discussion to address these concerns, noting the importance of maintaining transparency and accountability within India's economic and regulatory institutions.

