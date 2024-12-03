Left Menu

Mysterious Power Plays: Baltic Sea Underwater Infrastructure Sabotage

Since 2022, multiple cases of suspected sabotage against underwater critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea have raised alarms without definitive proof to pinpoint perpetrators. Recent cases include severed telecom cables and the Nord Stream pipeline destruction. Investigators suspect possible involvement of Chinese vessels, but concrete conclusions remain elusive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 11:39 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 11:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

A series of incidents involving suspicious damage to underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea region has raised security concerns since 2022, yet authorities struggle to definitively attribute these events to acts of sabotage.

In November 2024, two undersea fibre-optic cables were severed, cutting communications links between Lithuania, Sweden, Finland, and Germany. Investigators suspect the involvement of Chinese vessels in these breaches.

The scale of damage extends to previous incidents such as the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022. Despite traces of explosives being found, investigations in Sweden and Denmark concluded without identifying any suspects. Countries embroiled in accusations include Russia, the United States, Britain, and Ukraine, with tensions high amid unresolved allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

