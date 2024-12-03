Mysterious Power Plays: Baltic Sea Underwater Infrastructure Sabotage

A series of incidents involving suspicious damage to underwater infrastructure in the Baltic Sea region has raised security concerns since 2022, yet authorities struggle to definitively attribute these events to acts of sabotage.

In November 2024, two undersea fibre-optic cables were severed, cutting communications links between Lithuania, Sweden, Finland, and Germany. Investigators suspect the involvement of Chinese vessels in these breaches.

The scale of damage extends to previous incidents such as the destruction of the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022. Despite traces of explosives being found, investigations in Sweden and Denmark concluded without identifying any suspects. Countries embroiled in accusations include Russia, the United States, Britain, and Ukraine, with tensions high amid unresolved allegations.

