Rahul Gandhi Urges Relief Efforts as Cyclone Fengal Devastates Tamil Nadu
In the aftermath of Cyclone Fengal wreaking havoc in Tamil Nadu, Rahul Gandhi expressed his condolences to the victims' families and encouraged Congress workers to aid the relief efforts. Prime Minister Modi has assured support, while CM Stalin seeks central assistance for a detailed damage assessment and financial aid.
- Country:
- India
As Cyclone Fengal leaves a trail of devastation across Tamil Nadu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi extended his sympathies to the families affected by the storm's destruction and fatalities. Gandhi urged Congress members in the state to actively participate in relief initiatives alongside local authorities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, meanwhile, has reached out to Chief Minister MK Stalin, promising comprehensive support for the flood-ravaged regions. The Tamil Nadu government is pressing for an immediate central assessment team to evaluate the extensive damages caused by the cyclone.
With severe flooding continuing, CM Stalin has reiterated requests for financial assistance, including ₹2,000 crore from the National Disaster Response Fund. District closures continue, with educational institutions shuttered due to the ongoing heavy rains.
(With inputs from agencies.)
