Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2024: A Leap in Governance and Convenience
The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to bolster governance in the banking sector, enhance customer convenience, and protect investors. It proposes amendments to various acts, allowing up to four account nominees, transferring dormant funds to a protection fund, and improving bank governance and regulatory compliance.
- Country:
- India
The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, set forth by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, promises to reshape the landscape of the banking sector, heralding enhanced governance and client convenience. The legislative move, presented in the Lok Sabha, seeks to amend crucial acts such as the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, and the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, among others.
The bill introduces a series of proposed changes, including the allowance for bank account holders to nominate up to four individuals. It also recommends transferring unclaimed financial resources like dividends and shares to the Investor Education and Protection Fund, however, ensuring provisions for rightful claims from investors.
Enabling consistent reporting, improved audit standards, and strengthened protections for depositors and investors are core aspects of the bill. It further aims to revamp the tenure of directors in cooperative banks and redefine 'substantial interest' for directorships, modernizing the banking regulatory framework to better align with contemporary economic landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cost of borrowing 'very stressful', bank interest rates will have to be far more affordable, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Govt fully aware of domestic and global challenges, there is no cause for any undue concerns, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.
Nirmala Sitharaman Chairs Credit Outreach Programme in Darbhanga, Bihar