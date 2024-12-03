GST Evasion Cases Surge in Gujarat

In a recent disclosure to the Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed that Gujarat has seen a total of 12,803 GST evasion cases over the last four financial years, leading to 101 arrests.

Detailing the timeline from the financial years 2021-22 to 2024-25, Sitharaman noted the involvement of eight individuals in three FIRs filed under the Indian Penal Code, now referred to as Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Furthermore, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary provided insight into the GST collections over the past five years, with 2023-24 seeing record gross collections of Rs 20.18 lakh crore, and substantial refunds issued across these years.

(With inputs from agencies.)